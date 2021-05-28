MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Animal Shelter Society named Blizzard its pet of the week.

Blizzard has been at the shelter since the end of March. He’s a two year old tabby who would love a family to give him attention and affection.

“The owners had to make a really tough decision, they had too many animals and that’s how we got Blizzard and some of his family… He’s just a little bit timid. He didn’t have a lot of one on one care but the staff here does a great job with him, he’s a shorthair domestic. He’s very loving. You just have to go kind of easy with him,” Animal Shelter Society General Manager April Cohagen-Gibson said.

The Animal Shelter Society staff and board of directors thank all Veterans for everything they do for our country. For the upcoming holiday, the animal shelter is offering a discount for Veterans on older cats, like Blizzard.

“We would like to offer a 50% off fee for adult cats, six months and older here at our shelter. That will start today and go through next Friday,” Cohagen-Gibson said.

If you’re interested in Blizzard, you can schedule a meet and greet or fill out an adoption application through its website. You can reach the Animal Shelter Society at (740)-452-1077.