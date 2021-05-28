Pet of the Week

Local News
Natalie Comer

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Animal Shelter Society named Blizzard its pet of the week.

Blizzard has been at the shelter since the end of March. He’s a two year old tabby who would love a family to give him attention and affection.

“The owners had to make a really tough decision, they had too many animals and that’s how we got Blizzard and some of his family… He’s just a little bit timid. He didn’t have a lot of one on one care but the staff here does a great job with him, he’s a shorthair domestic. He’s very loving. You just have to go kind of easy with him,” Animal Shelter Society General Manager April Cohagen-Gibson said.

The Animal Shelter Society staff and board of directors thank all Veterans for everything they do for our country. For the upcoming holiday, the animal shelter is offering a discount for Veterans on older cats, like Blizzard.

“We would like to offer a 50% off fee for adult cats, six months and older here at our shelter. That will start today and go through next Friday,” Cohagen-Gibson said.

If you’re interested in Blizzard, you can schedule a meet and greet or fill out an adoption application through its website. You can reach the Animal Shelter Society at (740)-452-1077.

Natalie Comer
Natalie Comer
Natalie grew up in Martinsburg, WV and graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Journalism emphasizing in broadcast. During her time at WVU, she worked and interned with WVU Athletics Video, where she helped with video production on game days. Her senior year of college, she was the Sports Reporter/Anchor for “WVU News,” an Emmy-award winning newscast produced by journalism students. Natalie is a huge sports fanatic. She is a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins, but when it comes to football, she cheers on the LA Rams. Her dream job is to be a reporter in the NHL.

