TODAY: Occasional Rain/Few Storms. Cloudy. Breezy. Mild. High 68° TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Isolated Storm. Cloudy. Breezy & Chilly. Low 48° SATURDAY: Scattered Showers. Mainly Cloudy. Much Cooler. High 57°

DISCUSSION:

An area of low pressure will bring occasional showers and a few thunderstorms to SE Ohio as we end the work week. The rain and clouds will keep temperatures on the cooler side, as highs will top off in the mid to upper 60s today. Breezy conditions will also be with us, especially this afternoon, with gusts of 15 to 20 mph at times. A stronger wind gust will be possible, especially during a thunderstorm, but this will be very isolated.

Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm chance will linger into the overnight, along with chilly conditions. Lows will drop into the lower 50s and upper 40s for most of the region.

Saturday will see more scattered showers possible, along with mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be even cooler, as highs will only top off in the mid to upper 50s! That is 15 to 20 degrees below average for the end of May. A few showers will be possible into the day on Sunday, especially during the morning. Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Sunday, but still well below average, as highs will top off in the mid to upper 60s.

Memorial Day will be the nicest of the holiday weekend, with highs back into the low to mid 70s, under partly sunny skies.

We will see temperatures getting closer to 80 as we head into the middle of next week, unfortunately more scattered rain will be possible as well. Rain chances will be slight on Tuesday, but will increase by Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

Have a Great Friday!

