5 substitutes option in soccer extended through 2022

Sports
Associated Press29

ZURICH (AP) — A pandemic-era rule giving competition organizers the option to let teams use five substitutes in a match was extended Friday through 2022.

FIFA can now apply the policy at next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

“The decision follows a global analysis of the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on football,” the International Football Association Board said in a statement.

The interim rule was introduced last May to help players avoid injury and ease their workload. They resumed playing in a congested schedule after a near-total shutdown of the sport because of the pandemic.

The latest extension covers competitions “scheduled to be completed by Dec. 31, 2022” — including the World Cup but not domestic competitions that start in 2022 and run into 2023.

Teams can use five substitutes instead of three in the regulation 90 minutes and a sixth in extra time of knockout games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Yates win on Giro 19th stage only dents Bernal’s lead

Associated Press

IndyCar courts Black fans, drivers in its push to diversify

Associated Press

This Is Indy: Ventimiglia named Indy 500 honorary starter

Associated Press