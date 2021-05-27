Zelarrayan leads Columbus into matchup with Toronto FC after 2-goal game

Sports
Associated Press22

Toronto FC (1-3-2) vs. Columbus Crew (2-2-2)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +111, Toronto FC +234, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Lucas Zelarrayan leads Columbus into a matchup with Toronto FC after scoring two goals against New York City FC.

The Crew went 12-6-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 10-1-0 at home. Columbus scored 46 goals a season ago and had 33 assists.

Toronto FC put together a 13-5-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 6-3-2 in road games. Toronto FC scored 34 goals a season ago, averaging 1.5 per game.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. Toronto FC won the last meeting 2-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Marlon Hairston (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

Toronto FC: Julian Dunn (injured), Erickson Gallardo (injured), Alejandro Pozuelo (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Rashford faces racist abuse on social media after final loss

Associated Press

Washington takes on Cincinnati following Scherzer’s strong showing

Associated Press

Chicago Fire host Montreal in Eastern Conference action

Associated Press