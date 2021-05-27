Zelarrayan leads Columbus into matchup with Toronto FC after 2-goal game

Toronto FC (1-3-2) vs. Columbus Crew (2-2-2)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +111, Toronto FC +234, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Lucas Zelarrayan leads Columbus into a matchup with Toronto FC after scoring two goals against New York City FC.

The Crew went 12-6-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 10-1-0 at home. Columbus scored 46 goals a season ago and had 33 assists.

Toronto FC put together a 13-5-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 6-3-2 in road games. Toronto FC scored 34 goals a season ago, averaging 1.5 per game.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. Toronto FC won the last meeting 2-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Marlon Hairston (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

Toronto FC: Julian Dunn (injured), Erickson Gallardo (injured), Alejandro Pozuelo (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.