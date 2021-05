The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command on Covid-19 has released its latest round of Coronavirus numbers.

The Joint Unified Command reported Wednesday at 22 more cases of Coronavirus have been reported. The number is over a seven day period beginning May 19 and ending May 25.

They also reported that one person is hospitalized.

Over 32,000 in Muskingum County have started the vaccination process and over 29,000 have completed it.