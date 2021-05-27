South Zanesville Police Investigate Accident Involving Child

The South Zanesville Police Department is investigating an accident involving a 3-year-old child. It happened around 2:00 p.m. Thursday in front of 108 South Pembroke Avenue. Chief Mark Ross says two young children were walking with their mom along the road when the children crossed the street to fill their squirt guns in a mud puddle. Ross says when the child attempted to return, she either ran into a van or was struck by the van. Ross says the female child suffered non-life threatening injuries to her head and hand and was taken to Genesis Hospital. Ross says the accident remains under investigation.

