Small plane crashes into Ohio lake, pilot taken to hospital

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (AP) — A single-engine plane with only the pilot aboard crashed into a lake in Ohio on Thursday morning.

The Grumman-Schweizer G-164B had taken off from Lakefield Airport in Celina when it went down into Grand Lake St. Marys, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The aircraft was partially submerged.

The pilot was transported to a hospital. The extent of the injuries were not known.

Authorities worked to contain the crash site.

The National Transportation Safety Board was handling the investigation, the FAA said.

No other information was available.