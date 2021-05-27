McDaniel strikes out career-high 11, Ole Miss tops Georgia

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Drew McDaniel struck out a career-high 11 in 6 2/3 innings to lead fifth-seeded Mississippi past No. 8 seed Georgia 4-0 on Thursday in the SEC Tournament.

Mississippi (40-18) advances to the fourth round on Friday. Georgia (31-25) has been eliminated.

McDaniel (5-1) gave up just four hits and set another career high for innings. Brandon Johnson and Taylor Broadway combined for three strikeouts as Ole Miss totaled 14 with just two walks.

Kevin Graham hit his 13th home run to give Ole Miss the lead in the second, and Jacob Gonzalez and Peyton Chatagnier each had RBI singles.

Justin Bench was hit by a pitch, for the 25th time this season, in the fifth and later scored on an error to make it 3-0.

Georgia starter Liam Sullivan (1-2) had six strikeouts in three innings. All five Georgia hits were singles.