Indians’ Bieber has no-hitter through 6 against Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Cleveland’s Shane Bieber has a no-hitter through six innings against the Detroit Tigers.

The Indians lead Thursday’s game 4-0. Bieber is trying to pitch the seventh no-hitter in the major leagues this season, which would tie for the most since 1900 and be one shy of the mark set in 1884. It would be Cleveland’s first since Len Barker threw a perfect game on May 15, 1981.

The Indians have the longest current no-hitter drought in the majors, although Cleveland has been on the other end of two of them this season — by Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox and Wade Miley of the Cincinnati Reds.

Bieber, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, has nine strikeouts and three walks through six innings. He’s at 83 pitches. The Indians have kept an eye on his pitch count since he threw a career-high 121 on May 11 against the Chicago Cubs.

The 25-year-old Bieber has induced eight groundouts and one flyout so far.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports