Governor’s Vax-A-Million Winners Announced

CLEVELAND – The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery would like to congratulate the winners of Ohio’s first Vax-a-Million drawing.

Abbigail Bugenske from Silverton in Hamilton County won the first $1 million prize.

Joseph Costello from Englewood in Montgomery County won the first student full-ride scholarship including four years tuition, books, and room and board at an Ohio public university or college.

The winners were selected in the drawing conducted by the Ohio Lottery and overseen by the Ohio Auditor of State on Monday, May 24, 2021.

“We’re excited that this has inspired so many Ohioans to get vaccinated, and we’re thrilled to announce the winners of the first round of drawings,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

2,758,470 Ohioans entered the drawing to win $1 million prize, and 104,386 Ohioans age 12 to 17 entered to the drawing for a college scholarship.

The entry period for the next Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing ends May 30, 2021 at 11:59:59 p.m.

With more than 5.1 million Ohioans who have started the vaccination process, not all who are eligible have entered. Ohio Vax-a-Million is an opt-in program, meaning you are not automatically entered. It takes less than two minutes to enter online at ohiovaxamillion.com. Those without Internet access can also enter by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Once you enter, your entry will be carried over through all the drawings. You do not need to submit your name each week. The entry list will be reviewed, and all duplicate entries will be removed prior to each week’s drawing. In addition, any winner will be removed from the eligible draw list for subsequent drawings. Vaccination records will be verified for winners. If you are an Ohio resident who was vaccinated in another state, you are eligible, but will need to present poof of vaccination.

Winners will be announced each Wednesday, starting May 26, at approximately 7:29 p.m., for five weeks. The final announcement will take place on Wednesday, June 23.

Ohio Vax-a-Million is a public outreach campaign and initiative to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Ohioans 18 and older who have received a received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five $1 million prizes. Ohioans ages 12-17 who have received a received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five four-year, full-ride scholarships, including room and board, tuition, and books, to any Ohio state college or university. More information is available at ohiovaxamillion.com.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines at coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine, or find an appointment near you at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Walk-in appointments are available at many providers statewide. To speak with a representative to answer questions or book an appointment by phone, call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).