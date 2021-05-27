Funeral Set for Zanesville Firefighter

Funeral arrangements are announced for a Zanesville Firefighter who died in an off duty accident.

Calling hours for 27-year-old Austin Eveland, of Nashport, will take place Friday at the Snouffer Funeral Home from 2-4pm and from 6-8pm. A funeral service will take place Saturday at the Snouffer Chapel at 1pm. He’ll be honored by Zanesville Fire Department and by his former department of Falls Township.

The State Highway Patrol reported that Eveland died Wednesday morning after his ATV went off the roadway, struck a ditch and a traffic sign and then overturned.

Zanesville Fire Chief Jeff Bell said the department will be helping the Eveland family during this difficult time. He said grief counselors will be available to help the firefighters as they mourn the loss.