Coshocton Man Shot; One in Custody

A Coshocton man is shot and one person is in custody after an incident in Coshocton County.

It took place Wednesday evening just after 7:30. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Coshocton Regional Medical Center in reference to a man with a gunshot wound. Authorities identify that man as 36-year-old James Murray, of Coshocton.

During an investigation officers learned the shooting took place in the 900 block of Chestnut Street and the suspect had fled on foot towards the Red Sea area.

A few hours later the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The case is being turned over to the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office for review and the name of the suspect won’t be released until formal charges are filed.