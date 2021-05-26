Thursday’s Time Schedule

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 2, 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 2, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m