Thursday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Thursday, May 27
|MLB
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 2, 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 2, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
|NBA Playoffs
Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
|NHL Playoffs
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.
|WNBA
Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m
