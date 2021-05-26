Sikes’ walk-off single caps TCU’s comeback win over K-State

Sports
Associated Press18

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Phillip Sikes hit a walk-off single and No. 2 seed TCU overcame an early four-run deficit to beat No. 7 seed Kansas State 7-6 on Wednesday in the Big 12 Tournament.

TCU (38-16) plays No. 3 seed Texas Tech on Thursday, while Kansas State (31-23) faces sixth-seeded Baylor.

Hunter Wolfe started the bottom of the ninth by hustling to second on a hit down the right-field line, and he advanced to third on Conner Shepherd’s deep shot to left.

Sikes’ slow-bouncing grounder got past Kansas State pitcher Tyler Eckberg and the drawn-in infield to score Wolfe.

Wolfe also had a two-RBI double in the first to pull TCU within 4-2, and Zach Humphreys scored two on a triple in a three-run sixth to tie it at 6.

Kansas State ace Jordan Wicks struck out nine, but allowed nine hits and six runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Indians RHP Plesac avoids needing surgery after shirt mishap

Associated Press

Osaka says she won’t do news conferences at French Open

Associated Press

Villarreal beats Man U on penalties for Europa League title

Associated Press