River View Bus Accident

An accident involving a River View school bus is under investigation by the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened just before 7am Tuesday. 30-year-old Ashley Mercer was traveling east on State Route 541 when the accident occurred.

64-year-old Cathy Richcreek, of Coshocton, was driving the bus that was stopped to pick up kids and had its red lights activated.

Authorities said Mercer told them the sun was in her eyes and she didn’t see the school bus stopped.

Officials said the Mercer vehicle struck the rear of the bus. No kids on board were injured, but an 11-year-old in the Mercer vehicle had to be extricated and flown to Akron Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

