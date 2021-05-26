New Concord Nursing Home Evacuated After Smoke from Air Conditioning System

An early Wednesday morning incident at a nursing home in New Concord forced the evacuation of some residents.

Fire fighters were called to Continuing Healthcare at Beckett House just before 3:00 a.m. Investigators say they were called to deal with some smoke coming out of the air conditioning system. After about one-hour patients were moved back into the nursing home

. Initial indication is that an air conditioning unit malfunctioned. There were no reported injuries. The New Concord Fire Department was first on the scene and received help from Cambridge Fire Fighters and Community Ambulance.