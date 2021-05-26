Nashport Man Killed in ATV Crash

George Hiotis258

The Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early Wednesday morning all-terrain vehicle crash. 

Troopers says it happened just before 4:00 a.m. on Prior Road near Fawn Drive in Muskingum County.  Investigators say 27-year-old Austin Eveland of Nashport was traveling west on Prior Road when his ATV went off the right side of the road striking a ditch, traffic sign and overturned. 

Eveland was pronounced dead at the scene by the Muskingum County Coroner.  The crash remains under investigation.

