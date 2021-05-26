Martin wins Stage 17; Bernal loses 3 seconds of Giro lead

SEGA DI ALA, Italy (AP) — Irish cyclist Daniel Martin won the 17th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Wednesday to complete a set of Grand Tour victories, while Egan Bernal had three seconds shaved off his overall lead and saw one of his main rivals gain significant time after a disappointing day in the high mountains.

Martin, who rides for Israel Start-Up Nation, attacked from a breakaway at the start of a tough climb to the summit finish and rode solo to victory to add to his two stage wins in both the Tour de France and the Spanish Vuelta.

João Almeida was second, 13 seconds behind Martin at the end of the 193-kilometer (120-mile) route from Canazei to Sega di Ala that also featured two other categorized climbs.

Simon Yates crossed the line in third, 30 seconds behind Martin, to move up from fifth into third place overall, 3 minutes, 23 seconds behind Bernal.

Bernal, who rides for Ineos Grenadiers, was dropped from the group of his main rivals shortly before the end of the climb and crossed in seventh.

The 2019 Tour champion saw his lead cut slightly to 2:21 ahead of Damiano Caruso.

The Giro finishes on Sunday in Milan with an individual time trial.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports