Lt. Governor to Visit Zanesville

Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor plans to visit Zanesville High School on Wednesday.

Wednesday, Jon Husted will make an appearance at the high school school to talk about a significant telehealth initiative made possible through Broadband Ohio, Innovate Ohio and the Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center.

Representatives from all the organizations will be on hand. The project will impact school districts in a rural six county region of Appalachian Ohio including Coshocton, Morgan, Muskingum, Perry, Noble and Tuscarawas.

