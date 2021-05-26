Lady Muskies sent off with Parade on their way to Regional Semi-Finals against Athens

NEW CONCORD, Ohio- Today, the Lady Muskies from the John Glenn High School’s softball program were given a ceremonious send-off on their way to compete in the Division II regional semi-finals at Pickerington Central against Athens.

The Lady Muskies have already gone undefeated winning 30 straight games for the first time in the program’s history. Layni Gillespie is a player on the team, and her mom wanted to commemorate this achievement and organized this parade send-off.

“Well my daughter’s a senior this year and this is it. And I just thought it would be fun. I’ve done it every year so we just went out with a bang this year,” Mindi Boggs -the coordinator of the parade send-off and Layni Gillespie’s mom said.

After last year’s softball season was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, spirits were high as the girls were sent off to compete in the Division II semi-finals against Athens.

“I wish them all the luck. I know they can do it, they know they can do it. So we’re just gonna keep on rolling and keep on hitting the ball! Yes! We’re going all the way… Go Muskies!” Boggs exclaimed.

The last time the Lady Muskies have made it to the semi-finals in softball was back in 2010. We will have highlights from the game here on WHIZ-TV at 11:00pm.