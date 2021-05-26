Cardinals look to stop 3-game losing streak against White Sox

St. Louis Cardinals (26-22, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (28-19, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: John Gant (3-3, 2.04 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (5-1, 1.27 ERA, .80 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -189, Cardinals +164; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The White Sox are 16-8 in home games in 2020. Chicago ranks fourth in the league in hitting with a .255 batting average, Yermin Mercedes leads the team with an average of .338.

The Cardinals are 11-12 in road games. St. Louis’s lineup has 55 home runs this season, Nolan Arenado leads them with 10 homers.

The White Sox won the last meeting 8-3. Lucas Giolito earned his fourth victory and Jose Abreu went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Chicago. Jack Flaherty took his first loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 39 RBIs and is batting .256.

Arenado leads the Cardinals with 32 RBIs and is batting .289.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .243 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).

Cardinals: Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tyler O’Neill: (finger), Harrison Bader: (rib), Paul DeJong: (side).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.