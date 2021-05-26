Updated on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 7:15 AM EDT

TODAY: Scattered Showers & Storms. Strong to Severe Storms Possible. Breezy. High 82° TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Few Storms Early. Partly Cloudy. Cooler. Low 54° THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Not as Warm. High 78°

DISCUSSION:

Scattered showers and storms will be on-tap for your mid-week, especially this afternoon. Strong to severe storms will be possible. Damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain will be the primary concerns, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. It will be mostly cloudy otherwise, along with breezy conditions, with gusts of 30 mph possible, outside of a thunderstorm. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s early this afternoon.

Scattered showers and a few storms will linger into the evening, but will begin to taper off before midnight. Skies will be partly to mostly cloud early, and then will become partly cloudy to mostly clear after midnight. Temperatures will be cooler, but closer to average, with lows in the mid 50s.

Thursday will feature more sunshine and cooler temperatures. Highs will top off in the upper 70s Thursday afternoon.

More clouds and rain return to the region on Friday, along with cooler air. Highs will only top off in the lower 70s as we end the work week.

Scattered shower chances will linger into the start of the holiday weekend, along with chilly temperatures for the end of May. Highs will only top off in the low to mid 60s on Saturday! We will gradually warm through the rest of the weekend into early next week. Highs will once again warm into the mid to upper 70s on Memorial Day into the first day of June.

Have a Great Wednesday!

