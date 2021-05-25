Thornville Man Pleads Guilty in Death of Zanesville Woman

George Hiotis

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office says a Thornville man pleads guilty in connection to the death of an area woman. 

23-year-old Devin Mcknelly, originally charged with obstructing justice in the death of Jayla Wyatt Monday entered a guilty plea to one count of Aggravated Murder in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court.

Zanesville Police say on April 27th, Wyatt was shot multiple times by 20-year-old Tristaney Baker of Columbus in Wyatt’s Zanesville apartment. 

Baker fled the scene in McKnelly’s vehicle and were later arrested in Columbus.

George Hiotis
George Hiotis

