Summer Reading and Activities at the John McIntire Library

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The John McIntire Library starts its Tails and Tales summer reading program on June 1.

Readers will find different animals scattered throughout the library in relation to the Tails and Tales theme. In addition to summer reading, the library has several activities and programs planned for readers including new take and makes every other week and a new sketchbook project.

“They can check out a sketchbook from either this library or one of the branches. They can take it home for two weeks, draw on it, fill as many pages as they can then return it. Then, someone else can check it out and see what someone else has drawn and draw their own stuff,” John McIntire Library Assistant Alyssa Fisher said.

Readers can track their summer reading progress through the app Beanstack and have opportunities to earn raffle tickets for prizes.

“For example, we have a switch light that people can win and we have a family pass to The Wilds… There are all kinds of things, there’s gift cards for Riesbecks, gas cards and all kinds of different things,” Fisher said.

Summer Reading runs from June 1 to July 31. You can register for summer reading here.