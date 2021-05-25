Staal scores in OT, lifts Hurricanes past Predators 3-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal scored off a rebound at 1:44 of overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night for a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Staal was jostling with Nashville’s Ryan Johansen for position just outside the crease when Brett Pesce fired a shot toward Juuse Saros on a 4-on-4 sequence. Saros made the stop and poked the puck forward, but Carolina’s captain batted the puck out of the air and past Saros to seal the win.

Staal’s score ended what was the third straight game to go to extra time, with the Predators winning a pair of grueling double-overtime contests in Games 3 and 4 in the best-of-seven series. This one, however, moved the Hurricanes within a win of closing it out and advancing in the postseason.

They’ll get that chance on the road in Game 6 on Thursday night.

