Sports Betting Line

MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -142 at PITTSBURGH +127
at MIAMI OFF Philadelphia OFF
at WASHINGTON -127 Cincinnati +112
at N.Y. METS -127 Colorado +112
San Diego -132 at MILWAUKEE +117
San Francisco -132 at ARIZONA +117
American League
at MINNESOTA -192 Baltimore +167
at OAKLAND OFF Seattle OFF
at LA ANGELS OFF Texas OFF
at N.Y. YANKEES -165 Toronto +148
at DETROIT OFF Cleveland OFF
at TAMPA BAY -204 Kansas City +172
Interleague
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -176 St. Louis +154
Atlanta -107 at BOSTON -107
L.A. Dodgers -135 at HOUSTON +120
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA 8 (230½) Washington
at NEW YORK 2 (212½) Atlanta
at UTAH (217½) Memphis
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NY ISLANDERS -111 Pittsburgh -108
at TAMPA BAY -153 Florida +129
Vegas -137 at MINNESOTA +115

