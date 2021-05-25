Ohio police: At least 3 people dead in apparent shooting

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (AP) — At least three people were found dead Monday at an Ohio home following an apparent shooting, police said.

Authorities responding to the scene at about 5:30 p.m. found multiple gunshot victims inside and outside of a duplex residence in West Jefferson, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

The newspaper said West Jefferson Police Chief Christopher Floyd told reporters at the scene Monday evening that three victims were found dead inside the home, but he would not say how many were found dead outside.

None of the victims were immediately identified. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were killed, or whether any victims survived.

There was no suspect information available early Tuesday.

Floyd told the news outlet Monday that investigators weren’t sure “if it was a robbery gone bad or what it was.”

“This is a dead-end street,” he said. “It curves around to a business. There no other way in or out, so it’s not like there’s a car randomly driving down the street.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Madison County Sheriff’s office are assisting West Jefferson police at the scene, The Dispatch reported.