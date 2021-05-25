Mercury’s Taurasi to miss at least 4 weeks with chest injury

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi is expected to miss at least four weeks because of a small fracture to her sternum.

The team said in a statement on Tuesday that Taurasi suffered the chest injury in a May 16 game against Connecticut but played in the next two games. A scan revealed the fracture this week.

Taurasi is averaging 15.8 points, 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds through four games this season. She’s just six points shy of becoming the only player in WNBA history to hit 9,000 career points.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

