Man pleads guilty to fatal shooting of girl, 6, in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges in the death of a sleeping 6-year-old girl shot in a Cleveland home during a slumber party.

A county judge in Cleveland sentenced Raysean Howard Jr., 23, to life in prison with parole eligibility in 23 years after he entered his pleas. Before sentencing, Howard turned and apologized to the family of Lyric Lawson.

Howard was originally charged with aggravated murder in the September 2019 death of Lyric, who was in the living room with her two sisters and three cousins for a slumber party.

Authorities have said the shots fired by Howard and another man who has yet to be identified were meant for someone living in the home, cleveland.com reported. Police officials said at a news conference after the child’s death that the shooting stemmed from a neighborhood feud marked by other shootings.

One of Howard’s attorneys, Deanna Robertson, called the case “a tragedy all around” after Tuesday’s sentencing.

“I hope the politicians take seriously the violence committed by young people, especially in poor and minorities communities,” Robertson said.