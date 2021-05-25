Governor DeWine: Vaccinations Increase due to Vax-A-Million Promotion

Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that Ohio continues to see increased uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine following the announcement of the Ohio Vax-a-Million promotion.

From May 14 through May 19 as compared to May 7 through May 12, vaccinations in Ohio increased 94 percent among those 16 and 17 years old, 46 percent among those 18 and 19 years old, and 55 percent among those between 20 and 49 years old.

In total, 2,758,470 individual Ohioans have registered for the $1 million Vax-a-Million drawing and 104,386 young Ohioans have registered for the scholarship drawings.

Ohio’s first Vax-a-Million drawing will take place at 7:29 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26 It will be broadcast on WHIZ TV.

Registration for this Wednesday’s drawing ended at midnight but vaccinated Ohioans can register for subsequent drawings at ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH. Once you register, your entry will be carried over for future drawings; Ohio Lottery will remove duplicate entries.