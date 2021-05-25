First ArtCoz Street Fair to take place on June 2

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- ArtCoz will be hosting a street fair at Secrest Music Hall the first Wednesday of every month, in June, July and August.

ArtCoz is partnering with the City of Zanesville, the library, Secrest and the welcome center.

The first street fair will be on June 2, from 4 to 8 p.m., including different musicians, artists and vendors.

“We’re going to have live music, vintage cars, tons and tons of art and then also the library is going to be giving away books and doing arts and crafts and the snow cones will be there too,” President of ArtCoz Kristen Brown said.

45 spaces will be available. Local musicians, Adam Brown and Mister Joe will be performing. Brown said the arts bring people together, and that all the organizations are looking forward to seeing everyone.

“It has been a wild year. A little over a year, so I think people are ready to get out there and explore the arts and we’re going to have all different kinds of artists there, so it’s going to be really great,” Brown said.

Pre-registration is required, it’s $10 for ArtCoz members and $20 for nonmembers. Vendors are asked to have locally handmade creations. If you’re interested in setting up in a parking space, you can contact Kristen Brown at ArtCozPresident@gmail.com or at (740)-607-8560.

The next two street fairs will take place on Wednesday, July 7 from 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday, August 4 from 4-8 p.m.