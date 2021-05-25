Dog of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Dog Warden is looking for a new home for Canis. He is a four year old Shar Pei and Pit Bull Mix owner release, and he’s been with the shelter since January.

They say Canis is not too fussy and gets along well with humans and other animals.

“He’s very good with riding in a car, dog selective, seems to only like females, a little too much for cats, and child friendly. Seems to do well with other people. Friendly as well,” Doug McQuaid -a volunteer at the Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center said.

He is affectionate and enjoys getting pampered every once-in-awhile, and since he has been at the shelter, Canis has even been treated to a spa day.

“One of our volunteers actually took him out for a spa day. So she said when she took him home and gave him a bath and gave him a big walk and so forth. And then basically after that Canis came in and sat down and pretty much watched TV the rest of the time,” McQuaid recalled.

Canis is adoption ready. He’s neutered, and caught up on all his vaccinations. If you are interested in Canis, you can give the Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center a call to set up an appointment. You’ll be able to play with Canis and see how he interacts with your current pets as well.