Alcantara expected to start as Marlins host the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (23-25, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (23-24, third in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (1-0, 3.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-3, 3.63 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -131, Phillies +113; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Philadelphia will face off on Tuesday.

The Marlins are 9-7 against NL East opponents. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .293, last in the National League. Miguel Rojas leads the club with a mark of .352.

The Phillies have gone 11-14 against division opponents. Philadelphia has slugged .382 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a .489 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Marlins won the last meeting 9-6. Adam Cimber earned his first victory and Adam Duvall went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Miami. Zach Eflin took his fourth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rojas leads the Marlins with 19 extra base hits and is batting .276.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 27 RBIs and is batting .261.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .229 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Phillies: 3-7, .249 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Lewis Brinson: (undisclosed), Isan Diaz: (vaccine-related).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (finger), Scott Kingery: (dizziness), Didi Gregorius: (elbow), J.T. Realmuto: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.