76ers take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Wizards

Washington Wizards (34-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (49-23, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -8; over/under is 230.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: 76ers lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers host the Washington Wizards in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The 76ers won the previous meeting 125-118. Tobias Harris scored 37 points to help lead Philadelphia to the win and Bradley Beal scored 33 points in defeat for Washington.

The 76ers are 31-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks third in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing only 108.1 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Wizards are 16-26 in conference games. Washington allows the most points in the league, giving up 118.5 points while allowing opponents to shoot 47.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Embiid leads the 76ers scoring 28.5 points per game, and is averaging 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Harris is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Russell Westbrook has shot 43.9% and is averaging 22.2 points for the Wizards. Beal is averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 8-2, averaging 114.4 points, 42.7 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points on 45.9% shooting.

Wizards: 5-5, averaging 126.9 points, 46.5 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.7 points on 48.5% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Wizards: Deni Avdija: out for season (leg), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.