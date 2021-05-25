Updated on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 7:15 AM EDT

TODAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Hot & Humid. High 89° TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Patchy Fog. Stray Shower/Thunder Late. Warm & Muggy. Low 66° WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers & Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Warm & Muggy. High 82°

DISCUSSION:

A hot and humid Tuesday across SE Ohio, as highs will top off in the upper 80s to near 90 this afternoon. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds across the region.

Skies will be partly cloudy during the overnight, along with some patchy fog possible. A stray shower/thunder chance will be possible late tonight. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible, especially on Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Strong to severe storms will be possible, with damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain being the main concerns. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s.

We will see a brief break in the rain on Thursday, with highs around 80. More showers and a few storms will be back into the region on Friday, as highs top off in the lower 70s! A few showers will linger into the morning on Saturday, otherwise it will be very cool to start off the weekend. Highs will only warm into the mid 60s on Saturday.

Temperatures will gradually warm back into the lower 70s on Sunday, and into the upper 70s on Sunday; under mostly sunny skies both days.

Have a Great Tuesday!

