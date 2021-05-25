4 found dead in, near Ohio home after shooting, police say

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (AP) — Four bodies were found inside and outside a home after a shooting on a dead-end street in central Ohio, police said.

Police did not immediately identify them or make clear whether there were any survivors or witnesses to the shooting Monday at the apartment in the village of West Jefferson, roughly 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of downtown Columbus.

West Jefferson Police Chief Christopher Floyd said three people were found dead inside the home, and one was found outside. He said one of them was a female, and the other three were males, WCMH-TV reported.

Police said they responded to the scene Monday around 5:30 p.m. after a passerby called 911.

Investigators don’t know what prompted the shooting, Floyd told reporters.

“Something brought somebody to a dead-end street,” Floyd said.

There was no word on any suspect or suspects.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were assisting with the investigation, police said.