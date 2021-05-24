Prince’s Barber Academy gives away Free Haircuts to Community

Local News
Natalie Comer90

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Students of the Prince’s Barber Academy offered free haircuts to community members today behind Christs Table.

From 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., members took time from their day off of work to give back to the community. Over 25 haircuts were given.

“The fact that we had the opportunity to do this and it’s a beautiful day… I’m very proud of these guys, they all came and executed, so I’m very proud,” Prince’s Barber Academy Administrator Director Travis Campbell said.

One resident attended on her birthday and stated the haircut made her day. Some attended with their families. People from all ages came out to receive free haircuts and many left with smiles on their faces.

“It really helps and I’ve seen a lot of the homeless here getting haircuts and they really look nice, so they’re doing a good deed for the community… Thank God that they’re out here doing this,” haircut recipient Charlotte Yarus said.

Campbell said this is the first of many community events that Prince’s Barber Academy will be hosting locally.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Natalie Comer
Natalie Comer
Natalie grew up in Martinsburg, WV and graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Journalism emphasizing in broadcast. During her time at WVU, she worked and interned with WVU Athletics Video, where she helped with video production on game days. Her senior year of college, she was the Sports Reporter/Anchor for “WVU News,” an Emmy-award winning newscast produced by journalism students. Natalie is a huge sports fanatic. She is a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins, but when it comes to football, she cheers on the LA Rams. Her dream job is to be a reporter in the NHL.

Related Posts

Sheriff Lutz meets with County Commissioners to discuss State Grant Application

Natalie Comer

New Urgent Care opens on Putnam Avenue

Natalie Comer

County Commissioners meet to discuss Courthouse Lighting

Natalie Comer