Prince’s Barber Academy gives away Free Haircuts to Community

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Students of the Prince’s Barber Academy offered free haircuts to community members today behind Christs Table.

From 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., members took time from their day off of work to give back to the community. Over 25 haircuts were given.

“The fact that we had the opportunity to do this and it’s a beautiful day… I’m very proud of these guys, they all came and executed, so I’m very proud,” Prince’s Barber Academy Administrator Director Travis Campbell said.

One resident attended on her birthday and stated the haircut made her day. Some attended with their families. People from all ages came out to receive free haircuts and many left with smiles on their faces.

“It really helps and I’ve seen a lot of the homeless here getting haircuts and they really look nice, so they’re doing a good deed for the community… Thank God that they’re out here doing this,” haircut recipient Charlotte Yarus said.

Campbell said this is the first of many community events that Prince’s Barber Academy will be hosting locally.