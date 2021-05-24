MONDAY: Widespread showers likely with a high temperature of 84°. Chance of precipitation 60%.

MONDAY NIGHT: Transitioning from showers to partly cloudy with a low of 64°. Chance of precipitation 60% early then 0% chance later in the night.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Exceptionally warm with a high temperature of 89°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a low temperature of 66°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a 50% chance of storms. High temperature in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Storms transitioning to showers with a 50% of both. Low temperatures in the lowers 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a 40% of afternoon showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a 50% chance of storms. Highs noticeably cooler in the mid to upper 70s.