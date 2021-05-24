Updated on Sunday, May 23rd 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT
MONDAY: Widespread showers likely with a high temperature of 84°. Chance of precipitation 60%.
MONDAY NIGHT: Transitioning from showers to partly cloudy with a low of 64°. Chance of precipitation 60% early then 0% chance later in the night.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Exceptionally warm with a high temperature of 89°.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a low temperature of 66°.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a 50% chance of storms. High temperature in the mid to upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Storms transitioning to showers with a 50% of both. Low temperatures in the lowers 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a 40% of afternoon showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a 50% chance of storms. Highs noticeably cooler in the mid to upper 70s.
DISCUSSION:
After this weekend, this upcoming week appears to be dominated by a warm sunny pattern with chances for precipitation each day. By the end of the week next week a cold front passing through will provide relief from the heat. Highs will go from the mid to upper 80s early in the week to mid to upper 70s by week’s end. Lows will go from low to mid 60s to mid to upper 50s.
