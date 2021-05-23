Fried expected to start as Braves host the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (18-27, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (22-24, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-3, 3.27 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (1-2, 5.46 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -195, Pirates +168; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Pittsburgh will square off on Sunday.

The Braves are 12-14 on their home turf. Atlanta has hit an MLB-leading 75 home runs this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 15, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats.

The Pirates have gone 10-16 away from home. Pittsburgh has slugged .345 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with a .468 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Braves won the last meeting 6-1. Bryse Wilson earned his second victory and Ozzie Albies went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Atlanta. Mitch Keller took his sixth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads the Braves with 47 hits and has 16 RBIs.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with four home runs and is batting .297.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .259 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .246 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Max Fried: (hand), Cristian Pache: (hamstring), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka’ai Tom: (wrist), Phillip Evans: (left hamstring), Colin Moran: (left groin), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.