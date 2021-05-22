Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press12
MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee -123 at CINCINNATI +108
at ATLANTA -176 Pittsburgh +154
at COLORADO -147 Arizona +133
L.A. Dodgers -127 at SAN FRANCISCO +112
at ST. LOUIS -127 Chicago Cubs +112
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -123 Chicago White Sox +108
at CLEVELAND -132 Minnesota +117
at KANSAS CITY -156 Detroit +139
Houston -165 at TEXAS +148
Oakland -113 at L.A. ANGELS -102
Interleague
at PHILADELPHIA -118 Boston +102
at WASHINGTON -176 Baltimore +154
at SAN DIEGO -225 Seattle +190
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (228½) Washington
at PHOENIX (213) LA Lakers
at NEW YORK (215) Atlanta
at UTAH 9 (215½) Memphis
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Carolina -141 at NASHVILLE +119
Colorado -227 at ST. LOUIS +186
Boston -135 at WASHINGTON +113
Edmonton -123 at WINNIPEG +103

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

