Officials: All 3 juveniles sought in double slaying arrested

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Local and federal authorities have arrested all three juveniles being sought in the shooting deaths of two men in an Ohio city earlier this month.

Maple Heights police and U.S. marshals arrested a boy and a girl Friday in the homicides of Zachery Cuter, 29, and Ryan Tyler. 31, at about 1:15 p.m. on May 8.

Chief Todd Hansen said police believe they have the main suspects in custody, but are continuing the investigation. The ages of the two suspects just arrested and other details weren’t immediately released.

A 14-year-old boy who had been arrested Wednesday was being held in the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center on aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault charges. Court records indicate that he is scheduled to appear May 27 before a juvenile court judge in Cuyahoga County.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the shooting. Cutner’s mother told cleveland.com earlier her son went with Tyler to meet up with the 14-year-old boy, and she believes it was a spur-of-the-moment decision because he left his wallet, phone and other personal belongings at his apartment.