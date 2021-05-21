The Latest: Lowry saves par from the beach at Ocean Course

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship (all times local):

___

11:10 a.m.

British Open champion Shane Lowry saved par from the sand at the PGA Championship, only this was from a beach near the Atlantic Ocean instead of greenside bunker.

Lowry’s tee shot on the par-5 16th in Friday’s second round was way right and landed on the beach area against some fencing not far from the ocean.

Lowry got some relief to move the ball back from the fence and, like he might from any sand bunker, popped his ball back on the fairway, although still around 300 yards away from the green on the 600-yard hole.

Lowry put his fourth shot about 22 feet away from the flag and drained the putt for par.

He is at even par for the tournament, five shots behind leader Branden Grace.

___

10:15 p.m.

Corey Conners’ wild first nine is finally over at the PGA Championship.

The Canadian who led by two shots after Thursday’s opening round at the Ocean Course, started his first seven holes without a par. That run included five bogeys against two birdies to drop from the top spot.

Conners closed his opening nine with pars on the challenging 17th and 18th holes. He was two shots behind current leader Branden Grace at 4-under par.

___

8:45 a.m.

Corey Conners made one bogey in his opening-round 67 at the PGA Championship. He made three in the first four holes of his second round.

Starting on the back nine of the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in calm morning conditions, Conners dropped shots on the 10th, 12th and 13th holes to fall back to 3 under.

That left him in a large group tied for the lead that included 50-year-old Phil Mickelson.

___

8:20 a.m.

Corey Conners started the second round of the PGA Championship with a bogey and a birdie to maintain his two-shot lead.

For Dustin Johnson and a few other top players, Friday is mainly about making sure they get two more days at Kiawah Island.

A double bogey to close out his opening round gave Johnson a 4-over 76, leaving him outside the top 70 and ties going into the second round. At least he had morning conditions, which can mean a little less wind.

Johnson has never started a year by missing the cut in consecutive majors. Later in the afternoon, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are among those in danger of going home early.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports