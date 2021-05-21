MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Animal Shelter Society has named Big Ben its Pet of the Week.

Big Ben is a 4-year old Chihuahua mix and is being sponsored this week by Premier Title and Closing Services, LLC. He is not overbearing, rides great in cars and enjoys cuddling.

“Big Ben is awesome. I got to spend about a half hour with him today. He is the total package. He is good with kids, cats and other dogs. I was talking to April earlier and she said she got to take him to school earlier this week; he’s great with kids. He would be great with anybody, elderly people, families,” Premier Title and Closing Services Co-Owner Jeremy McLendon said.

Premiere Title will sponsor the adoption fee for Big Ben.

The Animal Shelter Society reminds pet owners to look out for their pets as the hot weather increases.

“If you leave your dog in the vehicle for any amount of time in this heat, you’re going to have a really sad outcome… If you can take the back of your hand and put it on the ground and you count to three and if you can’t keep it there any longer than that, it’s too hot for your dogs to be out on the pavement, or any animal for that matter, cats,” Animal Shelter Society General Manager April Cohagen-Gibson said.

If you’re interested in more information about Big Ben or want more information, you can contact the Animal Shelter Society.