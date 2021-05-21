New Scuba Diving Business open in Zanesville

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Two local certified scuba divers opened their business, Pneuma Scuba Diving in January this year and it’s the only scuba diving business in Zanesville.

The local family run diving shop offers scuba diving lessons, certifications, refresher courses and gear. Prior to opening their business in Zanesville, the owners were teaching scuba through a store in Columbus.

“I’ve spent most of my life traveling and being in the water. In the military, I started diving, free diving, scuba diving, snorkeling and just kind of traveling around. When I came back to Ohio, I’ve always been a boat person, water person. I picked up scuba diving and thought, ‘why not,’” Pneuma Scuba Diving Owner, Instructor Jim Gallis said.

Gallis added that there are diving opportunities in Ohio; the quarry and the Great Lakes.

Currently, pool sessions are at the Muskingum County Family YMCA. Smaller sessions take place at The Fieldhouse. Children as young as 10 can be certified.

“Our biggest goal is to get out into the community. We want to provide scuba diving to everybody, all across the board at all ages. We have a few older doctors that dive with us and they love it and enjoy it. We have some middle aged people and we’ve got our kiddos. Really, it can be a full family event,” Pneuma Scuba Diving Office Manager and Certified Diver Terrika Gallis said.

For more information on diving classes available and other courses, you can visit Pneuma Scuba Diving on Facebook or its website.

Pneuma Scuba is located at 1212 Brandywine Blvd. Zanesville, Ohio. You can reach them at (740)-868-8635