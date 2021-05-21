New Scuba Diving Business open in Zanesville

Local News
Natalie Comer201

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Two local certified scuba divers opened their business, Pneuma Scuba Diving in January this year and it’s the only scuba diving business in Zanesville.

The local family run diving shop offers scuba diving lessons, certifications, refresher courses and gear. Prior to opening their business in Zanesville, the owners were teaching scuba through a store in Columbus.

“I’ve spent most of my life traveling and being in the water. In the military, I started diving, free diving, scuba diving, snorkeling and just kind of traveling around. When I came back to Ohio, I’ve always been a boat person, water person. I picked up scuba diving and thought, ‘why not,’” Pneuma Scuba Diving Owner, Instructor Jim Gallis said.

Gallis added that there are diving opportunities in Ohio; the quarry and the Great Lakes. 

Currently, pool sessions are at the Muskingum County Family YMCA. Smaller sessions take place at The Fieldhouse. Children as young as 10 can be certified.

“Our biggest goal is to get out into the community. We want to provide scuba diving to everybody, all across the board at all ages. We have a few older doctors that dive with us and they love it and enjoy it. We have some middle aged people and we’ve got our kiddos. Really, it can be a full family event,” Pneuma Scuba Diving Office Manager and Certified Diver Terrika Gallis said.

For more information on diving classes available and other courses, you can visit Pneuma Scuba Diving on Facebook or its website.

Pneuma Scuba is located at 1212 Brandywine Blvd. Zanesville, Ohio. You can reach them at (740)-868-8635

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Natalie Comer
Natalie Comer
Natalie grew up in Martinsburg, WV and graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Journalism emphasizing in broadcast. During her time at WVU, she worked and interned with WVU Athletics Video, where she helped with video production on game days. Her senior year of college, she was the Sports Reporter/Anchor for “WVU News,” an Emmy-award winning newscast produced by journalism students. Natalie is a huge sports fanatic. She is a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins, but when it comes to football, she cheers on the LA Rams. Her dream job is to be a reporter in the NHL.

Related Posts

Carr Center looks for Volunteers for Safety Town Program

Natalie Comer

Pet of the Week

Natalie Comer

Respite Center at Vineyard Church hosts Community Picnic

Natalie Comer