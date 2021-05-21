Levante, Cádiz end their Spanish league season with 2-2 draw

MADRID (AP) — Levante and Cádiz closed their Spanish league season with a 2-2 draw on Friday.

It was the last game for both Cádiz midfielder Augusto Fernández and referee Estrada Fernández before retiring. They were honored by both teams after the match in Valencia, where nearly 5,000 fans were allowed to attend.

The result kept Levante winless in its last eight league matches. It was 14th in the 20-team standings.

Cádiz, sitting in 12th place, finished with a three-game winless streak.

Roger Martí put the hosts ahead in the eighth minute before Cádiz rallied with goals by Álvaro Negredo in the 14th and Carlos Akapo in the 32nd. Gonzalo Melero netted the equalizer in the 58th.

Atlético Madrid can win its first league title since 2014 with a win at relegation-threatened Valladolid on Saturday.

