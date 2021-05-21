DC United hosts the Philadelphia Union in Eastern Conference action

Philadelphia Union (2-2-2) vs. DC United (2-4-0)

Washington, D.C.; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United +182, Philadelphia +146, Draw +233; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: DC United faces the Philadelphia Union in Eastern Conference play.

DC United went 5-12-6 overall and 2-6-4 at home a season ago. DC United scored 25 goals a season ago and registered 12 assists.

The Union compiled a 14-4-5 record overall a season ago while finishing 4-4-4 in road games. Philadelphia scored 49 goals a season ago and recorded 33 assists.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured), Donovan Pines (injured), Bill Hamid (injured), Yordy Reyna (injured), Jacob Greene (injured), Erik Sorga (injured).

Philadelphia: Stuart Findlay (injured), Jack de Vries (injured), Ilsinho (injured), Kacper Przybylko (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.