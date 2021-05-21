CMU quarterback released from hospital weeks after shooting

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — A Central Michigan University quarterback said he was leaving a hospital Friday, nearly a month after being shot at an apartment building.

John Keller posted online photos of himself with staff at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

“Very thankful to be heading home today. … Thank you Hurley for saving my life,” Keller said on Twitter.

He and another man were shot on April 24 when someone got a gun from a vehicle during a fight at an apartment complex in Mount Pleasant, police said.

Keller, a native of Canton, Ohio, sat out the 2020 season after transferring to CMU. He also attended Pearl River Community College in Mississippi and the University of Cincinnati.