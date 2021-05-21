Carr Center looks for Volunteers for Safety Town Program

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Carr Center is looking for volunteers for its Safety Town education program.

Safety Town provides children from ages 4-6 with an opportunity to learn about traffic, fire and other safety issues.

“They will get to meet law enforcement officers, fire department representatives, fire

men and fire women and also they’ll get the chance to learn the rules of the road and those sorts of things like crossing the street, simple things we take for granted that kids need to learn at an early age,” Carr Center Executive Director Becky Clawson said.

The Carr Center has school and community service hours available for the program for those 14 years old and older. There are three, 5 day sessions available.

June 7-11, 14-18 and 21-25 at the Trinity Lutheran Church.

“It takes a lot of hands on deck to get all these little preschool age kiddos through this program, so if you’re looking for service hours as part of an organization or a club, we certainly would love to have you involved with Safety Town. It’s a really fun program,” Clawson said.

Safety Town is currently full but the Carr Center is working to host a fourth week. You can sign up on the waiting list here. If you’re interested in volunteering, you can contact the Carr Center at (740)-453-5417.