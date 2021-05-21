Canucks coach gets new contract after virus-battered year

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks gave coach Travis Green a vote of confidence Friday, signing him to a multiyear contract extension after a season in which the team was battered by the coronavirus and finished last in its division.

Green was in the final year of his contract after being hired in April 2017 to replace Willie Desjardins. General manager Jim Benning said in a statement that Green is the right coach to develop the team’s young core.

The Canucks were sidelined for long stretches by COVID-19. The outbreak started in late March and included 21 players and four coaches, including Green. Canucks games were put on hold for more than two weeks.

Vancouver had a record this year of 23-29-4 in the North Division. Green has a 125-132-32 record over 289 regular-season games.

