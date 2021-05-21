Updated on Thursday, 20 May 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT

FRIDAY: Mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 88°. South winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 59°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight. SATURDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 87°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. SATURDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible throughout the evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 63°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight. SUNDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the morning, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 87°. West winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible. SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 62°. MONDAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°. MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 66°. TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°. TUESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear. Lows around 66°. WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60°. THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of high pressure was located off the coast of Nova Scotia with a maximum central pressure of 1034 mb. A series of secondary highs extend down the East Coast, with one of the centers being in northern Virginia with a maximum central pressure of 1029 mb. Meanwhile, a frontal boundary is generally stalled out across the Northern Plains while portions of it are trying to move eastwards through western Ontario as a cold front. In our region, mostly clear skies have been the theme with cirrus clouds also being present. Nonetheless, temperatures managed to climb into the mid-80s in our region this afternoon.

As we head through the late evening and overnight hours, I am expecting that mostly clear skies in the low and mid-levels will continue. Cirrus clouds remained present on the latest visible satellite image, and these will likely remain around Ohio throughout the late evening and overnight. Nonetheless, I am expecting overnight lows to drop down to around 56° – 60°, with places like Cambridge and Lancaster possibly going a degree or so lower. However, a light southerly wind around 5 mph may be present during the overnight, and this may prevent those two locations from dropping as low as they could go.

Upper level ridge continues to dominate our region as we head through the day on Friday. However, some extra clouds may be around, especially across western Ohio. For this reason, I am going with partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. The winds will likely be from the southwest at around 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon, and this may provide enough mixing to keep dew point values from rising as high as they could go. In any case, highs around 86° – 90° will be likely across our region.

Mostly clear skies will be with us as we head into Friday Night. Overnight lows will likely drop down to around 57° – 61° with a light southwest wind around 5 mph.

The upper level ridge will maintain it’s control over our region as we head into Saturday. However, an upper level disturbance will likely ride along the northern edge of the ridge, and possibly into the Great Lakes Region by late Saturday Afternoon/early Saturday Evening. This will allow for the possibility of a stray rain shower and thunderstorm to be around our region during the late afternoon hours on Saturday and even into Saturday Night as well. Otherwise; hot temperatures will likely continue with highs up around 85° – 89° being likely for Saturday with partly cloudy skies during the afternoon.

The frontal boundary – which is presently located in the northern Plains – will begin to move southeastwards as we head into Sunday. It will be moving southeastwards as a cold front, and this may arrive into the central Great Lakes Region by late Sunday Afternoon. Because of this, I am expecting that isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday Afternoon with highs around 85° – 89°.

A chance for rain showers and thunderstorms will continue in our region as we head into Sunday Night. The frontal boundary will likely move through our region, but not by much. The frontal boundary is then likely to stall out somewhere around Cincinnati, OH on Sunday Night, and early Monday Morning.

The frontal boundary will then begin to move northwards as a warm front late Monday Afternoon as a new center of low pressure – L3 – develops and moves into the Canadian Prairies. In the meantime, the presence of the frontal boundary will allow for rain showers and thunderstorms to be possible on Monday. In response to this, I am keeping Monday’s high temperatures down around 82° – 86°.

The frontal boundary will then likely move north of Ohio on Monday Night, and this could allow for a little bit of a decrease in the precipitation activity around our region. However, it will also reintroduce the heat right back into our region with highs on Tuesday likely being up around 86° – 90°, and possibly with a little added humidity.

The cold front associated with L3 will then track into the Great Lakes Region, but it too may also stall out for a bit. Thus, there will be a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms as we head into Wednesday, and a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms for Thursday, at least with the way things are looking at this time.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

